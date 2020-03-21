|
|
James Bettner
Brownsburg - James Lee Bettner
82, Brownsburg, passed away on March 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 10, 1937 to Walter and Martha Wood Bettner in New Castle, IN. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1955, from Purdue University with a BS degree in mechanical engineering in 1960, and received his PhD in 1965. He was a member of Pi Tau Sigma professional engineering fraternity. He joined Rolls Royce (formerly GM Allison Gas Turbine) in 1965 and retired in 2002, after 37 years of service. One of the highlights of his career was serving as the chief engineer of the Collier Award winning Global Hawk program. After retiring, he served as a member of the National Academies of Science. He was a member of Aero Club, Scientech, John Purdue Club, Calvary United Methodist Church and Allison/Rolls Royce Retirement Club. After retiring, he enjoyed water color painting and won several awards.
He married Sandra Cox Bettner in 1958 and together they raised three sons. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra; sons Phil (Karen), Mike (Rebecca), Dan (Stacy); grandchildren Chase, Morgan, Cole, Audrey, David and Kate; brother David (Mary) Bettner; brother-in-law David (Jackie) Cox. His brother Fred Bettner preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family members on Wed. March 25. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020