James "Jim" Blackburn



Maxwell - James "Jim" Walter Blackburn, 85, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1934 to Hanson A. and Gladys M. (Armstrong) Blackburn. He served in the Marines during the Korean War. Jim married Cecilia Grace (Cruz) on March 5, 1957.



He was the owner of Blackburn's Body Shop. He loved his job, working on cars, enjoyed cigars, and collecting tractors and old cars. Jim was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Fortville.



Jim is survived by his wife, Cecilia; children, Tim (Medina) Blackburn, Dora (Dwayne Jackson) George, and Jaimie (David) Figg; grandchildren, Amber and Megan Riffey, Tommy and Josh George, and Dakota Figg; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Bonham; brother, Hanson William; sister-in-law, Janice; and his dog, Rooster.



Visitation on November 29, 2020, from 10a.m. until 2p.m. with a service at 2p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. Burial at Eden Cemetery with military honors.









