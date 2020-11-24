1/1
James "Jim" Blackburn
1934 - 2020
James "Jim" Blackburn

Maxwell - James "Jim" Walter Blackburn, 85, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1934 to Hanson A. and Gladys M. (Armstrong) Blackburn. He served in the Marines during the Korean War. Jim married Cecilia Grace (Cruz) on March 5, 1957.

He was the owner of Blackburn's Body Shop. He loved his job, working on cars, enjoyed cigars, and collecting tractors and old cars. Jim was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Fortville.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cecilia; children, Tim (Medina) Blackburn, Dora (Dwayne Jackson) George, and Jaimie (David) Figg; grandchildren, Amber and Megan Riffey, Tommy and Josh George, and Dakota Figg; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Bonham; brother, Hanson William; sister-in-law, Janice; and his dog, Rooster.

Visitation on November 29, 2020, from 10a.m. until 2p.m. with a service at 2p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. Burial at Eden Cemetery with military honors.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
NOV
29
Service
02:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
