Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pebble Brook Golf Club
James Blair "Chooch" Kennedy Jr.


1950 - 2019
James Blair "Chooch" Kennedy Jr. Obituary
James Blair "Chooch" Kennedy Jr.

Indianapolis - James Blair "Chooch" Kennedy Jr. died peacefully in his home on September 9, 2019. Born on September 22, 1950, Chooch was predeceased by his parents, James Blair Kennedy Sr. and Bebita Corya Kennedy. Chooch is also preceded in death by siblings, Carol and John. A 1968 graduate of Noblesville High School, Chooch spent his life as a talented musician performing gigs around Indianapolis with his own band Chooch and the Enchanters and as a member of the Bob & Tom All-Star Band. Chooch was a devoted father to his son, James Blair "Jimmy" Kennedy III; loving husband to wife, Marie Murphy Kennedy; supportive brother to his sister, Corya Kennedy Channing; and an adored friend to many more. Memorial services for Chooch will be a celebration of life party from 2-5 PM at Pebble Brook Golf Club on September 22nd. A link to the full obituary can be found at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
