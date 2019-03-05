Services
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Indianapolis - Age 71, passed away peacefully at home March 2, 2019 after battling Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Indianapolis December 9, 1947 to the late Richard Bock and Patricia (Patrick) Turner. James was a 1966 graduate of Lawrence Central High School. He worked as a Transportation Manager for Greyhound Bus Lines for 23 years then as an Environmental Specialist for the City of Indianapolis for 20 years, retiring in 2010. James was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and a doting Papaw to his three grandchildren. He was a true family man; always making sure every single family member was taken care of. In what little free time he had he loved to travel and take cruises with his wife.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel with funeral services there Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

James is survived by his daughters, Chris Bock, Julie (Devon) Stowers and Jamie (Nathan) Songer; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Gracie Stowers and Aubree Songer; brother, Tim Turner; brothers-in-law, Steve Taylor, Barry (Janet) Taylor and David (Nancy) Taylor; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Debra Bock. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation and/or the for Pancreatic Cancer. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
