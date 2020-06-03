Or Copy this URL to Share

James Bolton



Nineveh - James E. Bolton, 82, of Nineveh, Indiana passed away May 29, 2020. Private funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Home in Austin, IN. Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Friday. Burial will be at Lick Branch Cemetery in Jefferson County, Indiana.









