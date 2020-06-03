James Bolton
James Bolton

Nineveh - James E. Bolton, 82, of Nineveh, Indiana passed away May 29, 2020. Private funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Home in Austin, IN. Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Friday. Burial will be at Lick Branch Cemetery in Jefferson County, Indiana.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home Inc
JUN
6
Funeral
01:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan Funeral Home Inc
115 N 2Nd St
Austin, IN 47102
(812) 794-3236
1 entry
June 3, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
TAMMY HARTSOCK
