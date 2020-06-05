James Buckner Jr.
1978 - 2020
James Buckner Jr.

Indianapolis - James L. Buckner Jr. 41, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. James was born to James Buckner Sr. and Sherri Linville (Barker) in Indianapolis.

James was a talented songwriter who enjoyed playing the guitar. He was an experienced fabricator. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially around a bonfire with his family. He was known in his family for having the best hair. One of his greatest joys in life was being a father to his three children. James was a history buff. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to bring a smile to anyone he was around.

James is survived by his children: Abigayle Buckner, Adam Buckner, Matthew Weber, his parents, James Buckner Sr. and Sherri Linville, siblings, Kristin Garner, Charlie Buckner, Kelley Buckner, Tiffany Scurlock-Andrasik, and Robbin Shimp. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents as well as many aunts, uncles, and other family members.

A visitation will be held Monday, June 8th from 3-6 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood. A service will begin at 6.

Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone follow CDC guideline and maintain social distancing.

To sign the online register book or leave a condolence please visit: www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
JUN
8
Service
06:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
