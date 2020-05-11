James C. Calhoon
1952 - 2020
James C. Calhoon

Indianapolis - James C. Calhoon, 67 of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 8, 2020. He was born July 2, 1952 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Thomas and Mary (Davenport) Calhoon. James was a graduate of Purdue University and proudly served in the U S Army. He was a Payroll Clerk for the Federal Government. James is survived by his children, Kraig, Michelle Calhoon, four grandchildren, mother, Mary (Davenport) Calhoon, sister, Carla Hardesty and brother, Mike Calhoon. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas. His wishes are to be cremated and the family is honoring his wishes and there will be no services scheduled at his time. Memorial gifts may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township. To sign the online guest book or share a story or memories of James with the family go to www.flannerbuchanan.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
3178562627
