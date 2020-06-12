James C. Conner
Indianapolis - James C. Conner, 73, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from Agent Orange complications. Jim was born and raised in Halifax, Virginia.
He served two tours in Vietnam-1967-68 during the Tet Offensive and as an U.S. Army MAC engineering advisor in 1970-71. During his time in service he rose to the rank of U.S. Army Captain. Upon discharge, he completed his education at Butler University. His work history included Ford Motor Company, Indianapolis Parts and Service Division, Innskeep Ford, and the State of Indiana.
Jim was a great collector and a familiar face at the gun shows and antique malls…always looking for that special collectible! One of his last cherished memories was a visit to our nation's capital on Indy Honor Flight #32. During his medical journey, Jim met many dedicated exemplary medical professionals at kidney dialysis and Roudebush Veteran's Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; and two sons, Brett and Christopher, and many close friends.
His memorial service will be held at Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel, 2433 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46143 on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at noon.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until the time of service.
Donations can be made in his honor to indyhonorflight.org or St. Barnabas Parish Rev. John M. Sciarra Endowment Fund, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2020.