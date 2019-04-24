Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Plainfield United Methodist Church
600 Simmons Street
Plainfield, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Plainfield United Methodist Church
600 Simmons Street
Plainfield, IN
James C. Covalt

Plainfield - James C. Covalt, 92 of Plainfield, passed away on April 19, 2019 in Cumberland Trace in Plainfield. He was born on July 3, 1926 in Peoria, Illinois to Cyrus and Muriel Van Arkin Covalt. He was the widow of Wanita Covalt. Jim was an Accountant for Public Service Indiana for 44 years retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church, Plainfield Masonic Lodge #653, Scottish Rite, Plainfield Lions Club and was a Navy WWII Veteran. Memorial calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday April 26, 2019 in the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Memorial services will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Rev. Charlie Wilfong will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the Plainfield United Methodist Church Columbarium. Survivors include his sons: David and Jim Covalt. 2 Grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church 600 Simmons Street Plainfield, Indiana 46168. Hall-Baker Funeral Home Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019
