1944 - 2019
Fishers - James C. Froman, age 74 of Fishers, IN passed away March 8, 2019. He was born in Jackson, MI on July 4, 1944. Jim Served in the US Navy from 1972 to 1982. After serving in the Navy he worked at Naval Avionics for several years before joining with Tom Wood Lexus as a sales consultant for 25 years.

Jim is survived by his wife; Susan and sons; Andrew and Justin Froman; and his daughter; Meagan Froman

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday April 12, 2019 in Tom Wood Lexus, 4601 East 96th Street with family and friends gathering form 5:00 t0 8:00pm with military honors at 6:00pm. Leppert Mortuary assisting.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019
