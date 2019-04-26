Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hineman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. "Jim" Hineman


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James C. "Jim" Hineman Obituary
James C. "Jim" Hineman

Noblesville - James "Jim" C. Hineman, 69, of Noblesville, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born August 31, 1949 in Indianapolis to the late Harry and Lois (Claytor) Hineman. He was a 1968 graduate of Brebeuf and received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Detroit.

Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen (Wiederin) Hineman; three children, Elizabeth (Robert ) Simmons, James (Gretchen) Hineman, and Jack (Amy) Hineman; grandchildren, Ashleigh, R.J., Mitch, Marissa, Charlotte, Cooper, Asher, and Lincoln; brother, Harry Edward Hineman; and his favorite fur baby, Royce. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his three children, Beverly (Brown) Hineman.

Jim was a car enthusiast, his favorites being his 1966 Buick Electra and his 2003 Corvette (50th Anniversary edition). He also enjoyed home shows, especially "This Old House," spending time building model cars and trains, and working on projects on his farm in Kirklin, IN.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 11:00 -1:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel, 900 N. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, Indiana. Interment to follow at Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the National MS Society (www.nationalmssociety.org), 3500 Depauw Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now