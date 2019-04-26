|
James C. "Jim" Hineman
Noblesville - James "Jim" C. Hineman, 69, of Noblesville, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born August 31, 1949 in Indianapolis to the late Harry and Lois (Claytor) Hineman. He was a 1968 graduate of Brebeuf and received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Detroit.
Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen (Wiederin) Hineman; three children, Elizabeth (Robert ) Simmons, James (Gretchen) Hineman, and Jack (Amy) Hineman; grandchildren, Ashleigh, R.J., Mitch, Marissa, Charlotte, Cooper, Asher, and Lincoln; brother, Harry Edward Hineman; and his favorite fur baby, Royce. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his three children, Beverly (Brown) Hineman.
Jim was a car enthusiast, his favorites being his 1966 Buick Electra and his 2003 Corvette (50th Anniversary edition). He also enjoyed home shows, especially "This Old House," spending time building model cars and trains, and working on projects on his farm in Kirklin, IN.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 11:00 -1:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel, 900 N. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, Indiana. Interment to follow at Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the National MS Society (www.nationalmssociety.org), 3500 Depauw Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019