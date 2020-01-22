|
Pastor James C. Johnson
Indianapolis - 71, departed this earthly life on January 16, 2020. He graduated from Kentucky State University in 1973. He later attended Martin University and obtained a Master Degree in Urban Ministry and Pastoral Counseling in 1997.
Rev. Johnson was the Senior Pastor of the Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church. There he implemented a substance abuse program, homeless feeding ministry, male chorus, youth ministry and transportation ministry. Rev. Johnson also guided Sunrise to building a new edifice which was one of his greatest accomplishments. Pastor Johnson was also a member of the Baptist Ministers Alliance and held the position of Assistant Critic. On Friday, January 24 there will be visitation from 4 pm-8 pm at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church located at 1831 Bellefontaine St. On Saturday, January 25 there be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with visitation from 9 am until time of service at Grace Missionary Baptist Church 1501 North College Avenue, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 40 years Mary D. Johnson, daughters: Lela Springfield, Shirley Jones, and Major Natasha Standard, and one son: Samuel Standard, additional children, Rev. Michelle Harrison, Steven Richmond, Charlton and Candice Jones, 12 grandchildren, four brothers, Lionel Porter, Ronald, Dean and Damon Johnson, three sisters, Jean Cosby, Elizabeth Price and Madalyn Johnson.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020