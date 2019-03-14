|
|
James C Mitchell Sr.
Indianapolis - James C Mitchell Sr., 89, passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019. On Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019