James C. Wood
Indianapolis - James Covert Wood, a long-time resident of Westminster Village North, Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jane Ehmann Murphy Wood, his sister, Carole Wood Wilson, and his four children, Mark Kenneth Murphy, James Paul Wood, Linda Jane Murphy Gilmore, and Dawn Elizabeth Wood Jones, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Fletcher Wood and one brother, Marion Gene Wood.
Mr. Wood was born on September 18, 1929 in Huntington, Indiana to George Clarence Wood and Irene Van Pelt Wood. After graduating from Huntington High School, Mr. Wood worked for one year as a draftsman after which he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country from 1948 to his honorable discharge in 1952. He then attended Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, also obtaining his Professional Engineering license, and worked for RCA/GE for over thirty years until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of multiple engineering honorary societies and served on local boards of Professional Engineers.
Mr. Wood was a member in good standing at the Amity F&AM Masonic Lodge #483, Huntington, Indiana, and the Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine of Indianapolis. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, and continued participating in services via internet when no longer able to attend. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, creating toys and furniture in his woodshop, and making his famous waffles for his grandchildren. His generosity and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Above all, Mr. Wood has left a lasting legacy of faith in his Creator and Savior. We continue to celebrate his life.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10am-12noon at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will follow at 12noon also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Wood had requested any donations be made to Shrine Children's Hospitals, the Masonic Home of Indiana, or the Salvation Army.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019