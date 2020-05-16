James "Jim" Clifford Dorn
Indianapolis - James "Jim" Clifford Dorn, 83 of Indianapolis, passed peacefully from this world Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Jim was born October 28, 1936 in Crawfordsville, IN to Clarence and Mildred (Cain) Dorn. He was the second eldest of eight children. On May 8, 1955, he wed the love of his life, June, and remained completely devoted to her and loved her tenderly through to his passing.
Jim was an outstanding basketball player during his time in high school in Jamestown, IN. His coach, who adored him, secured a scholarship for him at Indiana State which he declined to accept because he fell in love with June. He wanted nothing more than to marry her and work to build their life together.
As a member of the US Army from 1958-1960, he served as a medic in South Korea after the Korean War. He often reflected that despite desperately missing his wife, he was fond of his time there spent on the camp baseball team.
Jim was a proud meter reader for Indianapolis Power and Light Company for many years until he retired in the late nineties.
Jim was a faithful member of the church serving many years as a deacon and volunteering a great deal of his time tending to the grounds of the building. In more recent years, he supported five evangelists internationally in countries such as India and the Philippines. He was a highly respected man who many looked to for guidance and advice throughout the years.
Jim had a love for the simple things; baseball, basketball, golf, classic cars, riding motorcycles, Coca Cola, butter pecan ice cream, and traveling with his wife. He had a knack for sharing corny jokes, and he took pride in having a perfectly mowed yard that no one else could touch.
Jim never knew a stranger. He was eager to spread the love of God to anyone he crossed paths with. He was a true servant of the Lord and could quote scripture from memory without struggle. Jim was a godly man. Bravely served his country. Fervently prayed for the lost. Unconditionally loved his family. Though the world has lost a truly incredible man, his righteous soul has surely found rest in Paradise.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jessie (Dorn) Mangus.
Surviving is his wife, (Violet) June Dorn; his son, Jeff Dorn; his daughter, Jill (husband Jason) Farmer; his grandchildren, Joscelyn, Jacob and Justine; his great-grandchildren, Carson, Roman and Stella; and his siblings, Buddy Dorn, Johnny Dorn, Carol (Dorn) Mason, Kathy (Dorn) Roe, Barbie (Dorn) Gwin and Jeanne (Dorn) Poitras.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, please meet at 12:15 pm at Eric MD Bell Funeral Home, 220 N. Maple Street Pittsboro, Indiana to join in the procession. Officiating the service is Matthew Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests and appreciates contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of June.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Eric MD Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Pittsboro, IN. All are encouraged to share thoughts with Jim's family by visiting: www.ericmdbell.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2020.