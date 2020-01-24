|
|
James Coryell
Indianapolis - - a kind and loving husband, a proud father, and devoted grandfather, James Ralph Coryell, 99, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Indianapolis on August 14, 1920 to James W. and Edna (Fries) Coryell. He graduated from Washington High School and attended Purdue University before joining the army during World War II. Jim served in Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines, and with the occupation troops in Japan. After the war, he entered the Indiana National Guard, retiring after twenty years with the rank of Major. Jim worked for Indianapolis Machine Tool Company before becoming one of the founders and President of Triangle Machine Tool from which he retired in 1990.
Jim married the love of his life and the "girl next door" Lois Jean Dial in 1944. Jim and Lois were among the first residents of the town of Homecroft where they lived for 65 years and raised their family in a house Jim built for them. They were members of Southport Baptist Church.
An avid golfer and bowler, Jim participated in both sports until well into his nineties. He also enjoyed wood working, fishing and playing cards, especially bridge and euchre. But he loved nothing better than travelling with his family and friends and showing his granddaughters as many exciting places as possible.
Jim was truly happiest when surrounded by his family: his two daughters, Janice Lynn (Terence) Faherty and Jeanne Ann Farrell; his son, James Michael Coryell; his three granddaughters, Sarah (Tony) Francis, Erin Farrell, and Allison (Aaron) Sengstacken, and his five great-grandsons, Connor, Max, Wyatt, Bennett, and Dean. He will always be remembered as a loving family man, an avid sportsman, a loyal friend, and a Boilermaker!
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia, and his wife Lois.
The family expresses their deep appreciation and gratefulness to the caregivers at American Village and Anew Hospice for all their kindness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00pm with viewing from 2:00pm until the time of the service at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 12010 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN. Private interment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue University, 201 S University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907 or www.purdue.edu/cancer-research and Meals on Wheels, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, Virginia 22202 or www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020