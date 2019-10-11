|
Indianapolis - James Thomas Cox, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 10, 2019. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, with the service at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019