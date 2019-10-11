Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cox Obituary
James Cox

Indianapolis - James Thomas Cox, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 10, 2019. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, with the service at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now