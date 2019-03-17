|
James Curtis Ruthrauff
Indianapolis, IN - 83 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on September 25, 1935 to the late Curtis Lloyd and Ruth Anabel Ruthrauff in Lawrence, Kansas. Jim earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Kansas in 1957 and his Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Northwestern University in 1959. Jim served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as a Medical Service Corp from 1960 to 1962. He attained the rank of Captain and was stationed at the 3500th US Air Force Hospital at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. Jim served in various hospital and nursing home administrator roles in Kansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Indiana before retiring in Indianapolis. He was a member of the American College of Hospital Administrators and Saint Luke's Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Jim was known for his loving, kind and compassionate spirit. He was a devoted husband, extraordinary dad, doting grandfather, caring brother and true friend. He loved having fun, traveling and hosting his famous annual Christmas party. He will be tremendously missed by many. He is survived by his loving children, Carl Ruthrauff of Carmel, IN (Jeri) and Jeanné Ross (Mark) of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Abbey, Ryan, and Emily Ruthrauff, Aidan and Liliane Ross; sister, Phyllis Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Chickie) Ruthrauff.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm with funeral service to follow on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019