James "Don" D. Cadwell Sr.
Indianapolis IN - 92, of Avon, Indiana, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born May 9, 1927 to the late Leslie Elsworth Cadwell and Lola Hautense Kernodle (Boston).
Don was a veteran of WWII serving with the US Merchant Marines in the Atlantic on the Russell A. Alger ship near the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in the Pacific on the John L. Stoddard ship passing by the USS Indianapolis as it was carrying the atom bomb.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Marie Cadwell, his brother, William (Bud) Cadwell and his sister, Elizabeth Cummings. Survivors include three children, Gail Cadwell, Sandy McClelland (Clint) and Dusty Cadwell (Vickie). Don was blessed with four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Roberts, Plainfield, IN and his brother, Wayne Cadwell, Indianapolis, IN.
Services will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon Chapel, with visitation starting at 9:30 am. Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019