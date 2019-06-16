Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1300 East Adams Street
Franklin, IN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1300 East Adams Street
Franklin, IN
Pastor James Darrell "Jim" Butler

Pastor James Darrell "Jim" Butler Obituary
Pastor James Darrell "Jim" Butler

Franklin - Pastor James Darrell "Jim" Butler 76, retired United Methodist Minister, and a resident of the Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community in Franklin, Indiana passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence. The Reverends Andy Kinsey and Jenothy Irvine will conduct a service celebrating the life of Pastor James Darrell "Jim" Butler of Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Grace United Methodist Church 1300 East Adams Street in Franklin, Indiana where friends may call from 10AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 till service time at the church. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019
