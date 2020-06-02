James Dexter Slauson
Carmel - James Dexter Slauson, 56, Carmel, passed away on May 25, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his father, John M. Slauson. Survivors include his mother, Pamela Oakes Biren; sisters, Margot Karlin, Laura Muirhead and Dina Major; nieces and nephews; and many other loving extended family members and friends. Inurnment will be private in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Jim's online tribute at FlannerBuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
