Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
James "Jim" Dickenson


1934 - 2019
James "Jim" Dickenson Obituary
James "Jim" Dickenson

Indianapolis - 84, passed away September 13, 2019. He was born December 28, 1934 in Somerville, MA, to the late William and Margaret Dickenson. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and married Lydia E. McCray. Jim was employed in the maintenance division of WRTV Channel Six for many years. He was a gifted handyman, loved watching classic movies and westerns; enjoyed classic cars and traveling.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lydia Dickenson; and sister, Gloria Ganucheau. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly Mikolon and June Rushton; and brothers, Warren, Dick and Alan Dickenson. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
