|
|
James Douglas Stuart
Indianapolis - James Douglas Stuart, 62, Indianapolis, IN. Born 7/30/56. Died 6/7/19. He worked 10 years as a Lot Attendant for Kessler Schafer Auto Auction.
Survivors: brother: Kenneth Dodson; sisters: Debbie (Michael) Durham and Christine Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clayton and Iva (Short) Stuart and brother: Jerry Stuart.
Suggest donations to the . Condolences at www.grinsteinerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019