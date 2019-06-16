Services
Grinsteiner Funeral Home
1601 E New York Street
Indianapolis, IN 46201
(317) 632-5374
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Douglas Stuart


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Douglas Stuart Obituary
James Douglas Stuart

Indianapolis - James Douglas Stuart, 62, Indianapolis, IN. Born 7/30/56. Died 6/7/19. He worked 10 years as a Lot Attendant for Kessler Schafer Auto Auction.

Survivors: brother: Kenneth Dodson; sisters: Debbie (Michael) Durham and Christine Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clayton and Iva (Short) Stuart and brother: Jerry Stuart.

Suggest donations to the . Condolences at www.grinsteinerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now