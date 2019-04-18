Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Zionsville, IN
View Map
James E. Achgill Obituary
James E. Achgill

Zionsville - James E. Achgill (age 88) of Zionsville died April 14, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1931 to Edwin and Mary Dowdell Achgill. A 1948 graduate of Cathedral High School, he attended Purdue University. In 1990 he retired from Allison Gas Turbine after 41 years. He volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 20 years. Mr. Achgill served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

A gentle man with a kind heart and twinkle in his eye, Jim enjoyed square dancing, cheering for the Colts and Cubs, playing euchre and traveling with his many friends. He was a loving husband, devoted father and wonderful grandfather.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Lucy L. Achgill; children Dennis Achgill (Helene) and Debra Winterrowd, and eight grandchildren. His sister Jean M. Landry preceded him in death as well as his son Glenn E. Achgill and grandson Colin J. Achgill.

Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville Monday, April 22 from 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Zionsville at 11am with viewing at 10am on Tuesday, April 23. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at FlannerBuchanan.com/obit
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019
