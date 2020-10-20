James E. Anderson



James E. Anderson 79, died Sunday, October 4th at home after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Lake City, Minnesota on May 21st 1941, the eighth child of Frances and Elizabeth Anderson. After the untimely death of his parents, he was raised by his oldest sister Mary Agnes.



After graduating from high school in 1958, he joined the Navy, and worked there as a meteorologist. After the Navy, he enrolled in Winona State College, where he met the great love of his life Naomi. They married in 1967.



Jim enjoyed many summers fly fishing in the Big Horn mountains while camping with his extended family, keeping his yard immaculate, and helping his wife with her flower gardens. He was a member of St. Luke's UMC in Indianapolis, and the American Legion in Lake City.



He is survived by his beloved wife Naomi, and children Tim, Kristina ( Darryl) Schriner, and Jenna (Bill) Lightcap, grandson James Schriner, sister in law Toni Anderson, brother and sister in law Kip and Joanne Gilbertson, many nieces and nephews.



There will not be a funeral, as he dedicated his body to science in hope that a cure for Parkinson's be found. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the Parkinson's Foundation.









