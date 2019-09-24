|
James E. Haralson
Indianapolis - James "Moe" Haralson passed away in Cincinnati Ohio, September 20, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Hermitage TN on 11-21-27 to John Cratus Haralson and Sophie Mae (Estes) Haralson. He grew up in Mt. Juliet and attended the local schools. Upon graduation from high school, he enrolled in Belmont College where he received his bachelor's degree of Science in Education. He received his master's degree from George Peabody College for Teachers. He later took specialized classes in Orientation and Mobility from Western Michigan University. He taught Physical Education and was the Track and Wrestling coach at Tennessee School for the Blind from 1956-1964. In 1964 he moved to Indianapolis and took the Principal position at Indiana School for the Blind where he served until his retirement in 1991. He also taught at Butler University from 1972-1986 and at IUPUI from 1971-1993. Upon his retirement from Indiana School for the Blind he worked independently as an Orientation and Mobility Instructor across the state of Indiana. He served in many positions during his career. He was President of the International Association of the Education of the Visually Handicapped(1978-1980), was on the Board of Trustees of the American Foundation for the Blind(1978-80), a member of the Braille Authority of North American (1977-79) and Vice President and Board Member of the Association of the Education of the Visually Handicapped(1970-78). He is survived by his daughters Lynn Hartsough and Karen Pittenger; grandchildren Christy Brewer, Sarah and Noah Hartsough, and Jason Pittenger-Arnold, and great grandchildren Mason, Abby and Carson Brewer and Hailey Barrows. Visitation is September 29th, 10-1 at Leppert Mortuary - Nora, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN. A private graveside service for family follows. If preferred in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cathedral High School Endowment Fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019