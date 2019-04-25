Services
David A Hall Mortuary
220 North Maple Street
Pittsboro, IN 46167-0324
(317) 892-4242
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Pittsboro - James E. Ragsdale, 77 of Pittsboro, passed away April 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 in the David A. Hall Mortuary in Pittsboro, where friends and family will gather from 11am until the time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will be in the K of P Cemetery in Lizton. Arrangements are entrusted to Funeral Director, Eric MD Bell. To read more about Jim and for full obituary information, please visit www.davidahallmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
