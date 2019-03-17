|
|
James E. "Sonny" Ratliff, Jr.
Augusta, GA - James E. "Sonny" Ratliff, Jr., born March 19, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to James E. Ratliff, Sr. and Sadie H. Ratliff, passed March 1, 2019 in Augusta, GA. He graduated from Crispus Attucks High School on January 19, 1957 and joined the U.S. Army on January 20, 1957. In 1962, he became a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, becoming the first African-American from Indianapolis, IN to join this elite Army unit. He retired from the military April 1, 1978 and resided in Augusta, GA since that time.
James was proceeded in death by his parents and oldest sister, Henrietta Lawrence. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Nikko Ratliff of Indianapolis; one son, James Ratliff, III of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Camryn Smith and Brandon Gordon of Indianapolis and Laila Ratliff of Augusta, GA; four brothers, Donald Ratliff (Pam), William Ratliff (Georgia), Clifford Ratliff, all of Indianapolis and Eugene Ratliff (Pam) of Richmond, VA; three sisters, Elvia Smith, Willa Rouse (Joe) and Sadie Barnett; and other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019