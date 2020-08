Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Smith



Indianapolis - 92, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at LifePoint Church (8540 Combs Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46237) on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:30am - 1:00pm. Funeral services will be immediately following at 1:00pm at the church. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.









