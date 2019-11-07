Services
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
James Barnaby
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
Prayer Service
Following Services
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
James Earl "Jim" Barnaby


1943 - 2019
James Earl "Jim" Barnaby Obituary
James "Jim" Earl Barnaby

Franklin - James "Jim" Earl Barnaby, 75 of Franklin, passed away at his residence on November 7, 2019.

He was born on December 11, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Edward Barnaby and Laura (Hoy) Barnaby. Jim married Mary (Parker) Barnaby on June 28, 1963. She lovingly survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Jacqueline (Todd) Hayes; Deborah Daniel; Katherine (Chris Nix) Barnaby and Amy Barnaby; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ellen, Gabriella, Sam, Coby, Colton, Joseph, Emily and Grace; six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; brother, Jerry Barnaby and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother, Tom Barnaby.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of George Washington High School in Indianapolis.

He attended Lincoln Technical for automotive services and Purdue University for his apprenticeship as a Tool and Die Maker.

He had been employed by Link Belt, J.D. Adams LeTourneau Westinghouse, Monarch Buick and Allison Transmission, GM division. Jim was the owner of Barnaby Construction. His work included designing and building in the residential industry and rehabilitation in the hospitality industry. In retirement, he formerly owned and operated Don & Dona's Restaurant in Franklin.

Jim was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge No. 1818. He had a love of nature, enjoying fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed music, carpentry and woodworking. He loved his family and spending time with all of them.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin. Father Steve Schaftlein will conduct a Prayer Service on Monday evening, immediately following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's .

Expressions of caring and kindness may be received at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
