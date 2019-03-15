Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Floral Park Cemetery
425 Holt Rd.
- - James (Jim) was born January 30, 1945, in Gray, Ky. And passed away March 11, 2019 at age 74. A graduate of Avon High School, Class of 1965. He was employed 39 years at UPS as a mechanic and a member of Teamsters L170. Parents Clarence and Jessie Dozier preceded him in death as well as his wife Kandace Marshall, brothers Jobie, Kenneth and Darwin and sisters Della Mattox and Billie J. Willey. Survived by wife Patricia, brother Mark (Doyle) Dozier and wife Beverly and sister Pat Parker. Brothers-in-law Larry Mattox and Randy Marshall and sisters-in-law Pat Dozier and Margaret Bailey. Visitation is March 17, 2019, beginning at 1:30pm at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway, 2950 N. High School Road, Funeral following at 3:00pm. Burial March 18, 2019, at Floral Park Cemetery, 425 Holt Rd. at 2pm.

A tribute video and condolences may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019
