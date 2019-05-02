Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
James Earl Scruggs Obituary
James Earl Scruggs

Indianapolis - James Earl Scruggs, 71, of Indianapolis passed away on April 26, 2019. James was born in Russellville, K.Y. to James and Alta (Baskerville) Scruggs on August 24, 1947.

Jim had three loves in his life. His first love was God, he loved going to church and learning more about God's word and end time prophecy. His second love was his family. His family was his world, he would do anything for them. Jim loved spending quality time with each person in his family. Jim and his wife, Carolyn, spent a lot of time in the company of their children and grandchildren. Jim's final love was his guns. He dearly loved to buy and sell guns, target shooting, and working on his guns to keep them in pristine shape.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stephen Wayne and Michael Lee Scruggs; and his sister, Shirley Marie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Swope) Scruggs of Indianapolis; son, Michael (Amanda) Scruggs of Brighton, CO; daughter, Andrea Florez of Northglenn, CO; brother, Craig (Beverly) Scruggs of Avon; granddaughters, Phalicity Florez of Denver, CO, Danielle Florez of Commerce City, CO, and Meghan Scruggs of Brighton, CO; grandsons, Andrew Scruggs of Denver, CO, and Erik Florez of Northglenn, Co; great-grandsons, Zackariah Vance of Denver, CO, and Apollo Scruggs of Denver, CO.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Stevens Mortuary on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Richard Burdett will be officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
