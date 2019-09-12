|
James Edward "Jim" Cutshaw, age 82, passed away peacefully in Largo, FL on August 30,, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on January 11, 1937. He is survived by Faith, his loving wife of nearly 60 years, and sons Jim (Joni), John (Lynne), and Joe (Tammy). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Jean (Gary) Beauchamp, sister Marg Loy, and parents Horace "Jim" and Ulela Cutshaw.
Jim served for 20 years as an Indianapolis Police Department officer, the last 11 with the helicopter division. He moved to Clearwater, FL in 1984 where he and Faith enjoyed RVing and flea-marketing.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Heather Hills Baptist Church in Indianapolis, with visitation from 1 to 3. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the , or to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019