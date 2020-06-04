James Edward Quiett Iii
1946 - 2020
James Edward Quiett III

Fishers - 73, passed away peacefully June 3, 2020. He was born to his namesake, James Edward Quiett II and Jean Elizabeth Burke Lee on December 20, 1946. James was the eldest of sixteen children. He was born in Terre Haute, IN, and was a longtime resident of Columbus, IN. He enjoyed a long career working for IBM as a computer systems specialist.

James was a longtime member and previous Elder of East Columbus Christian Church and served as a school board member of the Columbus Christian School. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed time spent fishing and camping. His love of fishing led him to become proficient in making fishing rods.

James is survived by his children, Christena (Jeff) Terrell, Jennifer (Dave) Rusie, Jason (Diana) Quiett, and Matt Quiett; and grandchildren, Abigail Rusie, Aidan Quiett, Anneliese Terrell and Stormie Quiett. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Mary; and his grandson, Keith Rusie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbus Christian School. Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

