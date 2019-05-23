|
James Edward Thompson
Indianapolis - James Edward Thompson, 64, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. Mr. Thompson worked at Tom Wood Toyota as a Sales Representative since February 2016. On Saturday May 25, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Puritan Missionary Baptist Church 872 West 27th Street, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Love ones left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Ronnita D. Thompson, son Ahmad R. Sadler, and daughter Ericka P. Sanders (Chris); nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren; siblings; Robert Frazier, Sr., Barbara King, LaSalle Thompson, Jr. (Traci), Beverly Thompson, Orland Thompson, Minister Timothy Thompson (Min Lucretia), Tammi Thompson, Lori Kincy (Derik), and Marolyn Holmes.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019