Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Puritan Missionary Baptist Church
872 West 27th Street
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Puritan Missionary Baptist Church
872 West 27th Street
James Edward Thompson Obituary
James Edward Thompson

Indianapolis - James Edward Thompson, 64, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. Mr. Thompson worked at Tom Wood Toyota as a Sales Representative since February 2016. On Saturday May 25, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Puritan Missionary Baptist Church 872 West 27th Street, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Love ones left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Ronnita D. Thompson, son Ahmad R. Sadler, and daughter Ericka P. Sanders (Chris); nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren; siblings; Robert Frazier, Sr., Barbara King, LaSalle Thompson, Jr. (Traci), Beverly Thompson, Orland Thompson, Minister Timothy Thompson (Min Lucretia), Tammi Thompson, Lori Kincy (Derik), and Marolyn Holmes.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019
