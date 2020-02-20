|
James Edwin Stewart
Indianapolis - James Edwin Stewart of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Monday, February 10th, 2020 from injuries sustained in a one care automobile accident. He was born in Rockford, Ohio on June 9th, 1942.
James began his career in 1960 at L.S. Ayres & Co. as a hair stylist. He quickly became one of the most accomplished hair designers in the city, requested by many in high society as well as by the L.S. Ayres models from the Tea Room. After L.S. Ayres, he continued on at Jacobson's as well as in other salons. His talents were also in demand at special educational seminars held in Europe and Russia. Over the years, his skills and reputation conferred on him the title of the "The Great James" in the industry. James was well known for his personal style, his wit and humor (sometimes outrageous) as well as his love of his gardens and interior of his home.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Margaret Stewart. He is survived by his partner of 59 years, Al Burgan; siblings, Dick (Bunny) of Van Wert, OH, Judy (Roger) of Paulding, OH, Dave (Sherry) of Tripp City, OH, and Joe (Jaylene) of Minster, OH; great nephew, Lucas of Indianapolis; as well as other extended family and many friends and customers.
Burial will be in Rockford, Ohio with a private family graveside service on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. A Celebration of Life event will be held Sunday, March 15th, 2020, from 1 - 5 PM at the Glossbrenner Mansion, 3202 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis with parking available in the rear.
Donations in his memory are suggested to Happy Hollow Children's Camp, 615 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204 as well as the Indiana Youth Group, 3733 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020