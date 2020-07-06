James "Tre'" Ewell, III
Indianapolis - Age, 20.Loving son of Shellise(Michael) Arnold; brother of Mishelle Arnold, Genequa Williams, Jeronte Reed, Michael Davis Arnold, Jaleel and Janay Pryuer; grandson of Jerry and Pamela Pryuer, Jackie and Gwendolyn Shockency;preceded in death by his father, the late James E. Ewell and grandmother, Patricia Montgomery; Visitation, Thursday, July 9th 10 am until service time of 12 noon at City of Hope Community Church, 10607 56th Street-Interment-Crown Hill Cemetery-Lavenia & Summers in charge of the arrangements.