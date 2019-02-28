|
James (Jim) F. Goodrich
Indianapolis - James (Jim) F. Goodrich of Indianapolis, IN passed away on February 24, 2019.
Jim was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on December 21, 1922. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marie Elaine Nichol Goodrich; his parents, Dr. Elizabeth F. and Dr. Joe K. Goodrich; as well as by his older brother, Joe K. Goodrich, Jr.
Jim was a veteran of WWII and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He had a long and successful career in Indianapolis with Capital Consolidated Distributors and post-retirement with Associated Volume Buyers.
He had a lifelong love of sports and coached Little League and CYO basketball teams when his sons were in school. After that, he passionately pursued and perfected his true calling as the "undisputed" expert armchair coach, referee and announcer for just about any college or professional sporting event whether he was sitting in the bleachers or in his recliner.
As empty nesters, Jim and his wife Elaine traveled far and wide seeing the world and experiencing new cultures. When international adventures became too strenuous, they chose to escape to Mexico on a regular basis to relax by the ocean and spend time with family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Michele, James, and Joseph (Forba Shepherd) as well as three generations of nieces and nephews spread across the country.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm with a memorial service immediately following at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple, 1305 E. Broad Ripple Ave.
Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions North Central Region, 4989 State Rte 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019