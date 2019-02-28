Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. (Jim) Goodrich


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James F. (Jim) Goodrich Obituary
James (Jim) F. Goodrich

Indianapolis - James (Jim) F. Goodrich of Indianapolis, IN passed away on February 24, 2019.

Jim was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on December 21, 1922. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marie Elaine Nichol Goodrich; his parents, Dr. Elizabeth F. and Dr. Joe K. Goodrich; as well as by his older brother, Joe K. Goodrich, Jr.

Jim was a veteran of WWII and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He had a long and successful career in Indianapolis with Capital Consolidated Distributors and post-retirement with Associated Volume Buyers.

He had a lifelong love of sports and coached Little League and CYO basketball teams when his sons were in school. After that, he passionately pursued and perfected his true calling as the "undisputed" expert armchair coach, referee and announcer for just about any college or professional sporting event whether he was sitting in the bleachers or in his recliner.

As empty nesters, Jim and his wife Elaine traveled far and wide seeing the world and experiencing new cultures. When international adventures became too strenuous, they chose to escape to Mexico on a regular basis to relax by the ocean and spend time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Michele, James, and Joseph (Forba Shepherd) as well as three generations of nieces and nephews spread across the country.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm with a memorial service immediately following at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple, 1305 E. Broad Ripple Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions North Central Region, 4989 State Rte 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now