James F. (Jim) King
James F. (Jim) King passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 86. Jim was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 11, 1934, to the late J. Floyd King and Thelma Spencer King. He attended The Orchard School, Shortridge High School and Butler University, where he met the love of his life, and wife of 62 years, Joanne (Spivey) King. He was a loyal member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
While at Shortridge, Jim lettered in three sports and received All-Sectional honors in basketball. He loved sports of all kinds - especially basketball, golf, Colts football and any team on which his grandchildren participated. He was also an avid runner (including more than 20 Indy 500 Mini Marathons), often receiving awards in his age group.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and subsequently in the Indiana National Guard. He was captain of the basketball team and the volleyball team while in the Army. Jim had a 35 year career as a manager for the Indiana Bell Telephone Co. including stints in Frankfort, New Albany and Indianapolis. After retiring from Indiana Bell, Jim had a second successful and fulfilling career as a golf professional, spending 20 years at Wood Wind Golf Club in Westfield, Indiana, where he taught lessons and shared his love of the sport with hundreds of golfers, young and old. Early in his playing career, Jim had a memorable hole-in-one and, more recently, was proud to "shoot his age" about a dozen times.
Jim and Joanne and their children, Jennifer and Jeff, spent many happy summers boating and water skiing on the Ohio River and at Morse Lake, where Jim and Jo lived for nearly 40 years. They also enjoyed spending winters in the Florida Keys, as well as Bradenton and Anna Maria Island, Florida, and visiting other states in their RV.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Carol King Cox. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; son, J. Jeffrey King; daughter, Jennifer King Burk (Phil Burk); and four grandchildren, twins Nicholas James Burk and Brandon Paul Burk, and twins Abigail Judith Burk and Samantha Joanne Burk.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the nonprofit Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, 8395 Keystone Crossing, Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online contributions may be made at www.jaindy.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes, Cicero Chapel, 209 West Jackson Street, Cicero, IN 46034 and where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.