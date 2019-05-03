Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Wallace Street Ev. Church
Indianapolis - James F. Klein, 89, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born January 25, 1930. Services will be held at Wallace Street Ev. Church at 3pm Friday, May 3.

He was a graduate of Valpo University and a Korean War veteran. He worked for the IRS for 39 years. He enjoyed singing, reading, and memorizing Bible verses.

He is survived by his wife Mary, four children Joel (Leyla), Sarah (David), Amy (Tom), and Hope (Matt), 11 grandchildren, and brother David.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 3 to May 4, 2019
