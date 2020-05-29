James F. Nenni
James F. Nenni, 78, of Fishers, died May 28, 2020. Services: 3:00 pm June 1, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville with visitation from 1:00 pm. Burial: Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery, Westfield. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.