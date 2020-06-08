James Fierek
Brownsburg - James H. Fierek
Age 80, Brownsburg, passed away peacefully on June 06, 2020. He was born May 4, 1940 to August and Louise Fierek. He married Kathleen A. Dugan on September 23, 1967 and was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church.
He is a graduate of Cathedral High School, Marian College and Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis. He worked for both the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana State Senate before starting his private law practice, which spanned five decades. A beloved and respected attorney, he enjoyed spending his days in Courthouses throughout the State. Armed with a booming voice, quick wit and friendly personality, it was always clear that he was the one actually holding court.
A Veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard, he enlisted as a Private in 1961, completed Basic and Advanced Training at Ft. Gordon, GA, and served 3 years in the 738th Maintenance Battalion. In 1976, he received a Commission as a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General's Corp., and served 8 years with the 38th Infantry Division Headquarters
A proud supporter of Brownsburg youth sports and always the loudest fan in the stands, he loved nothing more than coaching and watching his children participate.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his children Joe Fierek (Natalie), Susan Hays (Jason), John Fierek, Annie Fierek, Mary Fierek, Edward Fierek, and Katie Fierek; and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wednesday June 10 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services at 10am Thursday June 11 at St. Malachy Church. Burial will be in St. Malachy Cemetery West. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.