Fishers - Dr. James Fleck, 93, of Fishers, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He was born on December 22, 1926 to Arthur and Agnes (Eishen) Fleck in Findlay, Ohio.
Dr. Fleck was a well-known and highly respected veterinarian in Hamilton County where he practiced for 25 years. After proudly serving in the United States Navy at the end of WWII, he married his first wife, Mary Ellen, in 1949. Dr. Fleck graduated from Ohio State University with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) in 1953 and moved to Noblesville, Indiana where he opened the Noblesville Veterinary Clinic (NVC). He was in practice for over 25 years and his son Dr. Tim Fleck took over in 1978 where he continues to practice today. The NVC has been in operation for 66 years. Dr. Fleck was active in organized veterinary medicine and involved in cross-breeding cattle, raising pathogen free swine, and breeding quarter horses.
Jim and Mary Ellen raised 6 children and they were members of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. To his grandkids, he was always known as Papa Doc.
He is survived by his second wife, Yasuko Fleck; his daughter, Debbi (Ru) Nagata, sons, Dr. Tim (Rebecca) Fleck, Terry (Jane) Fleck, Sean (Donna) Fleck, Matt Fleck (Rodger Pierce), and daughter, Dr. Melissa (Mike) Veenhuizen; grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Erin, Antigone, Colin, Katie, Mary, Ben, Sophia, Jack, Deklin, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Reid, MacKenzi, Graham, Ellie, Nolan, Eliza, and Lanie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen "Mickey or Mic" Fleck; brother Louis; sisters Agnes and Mary; and great-grandsons, Simon and Silas.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a Rosary Service beginning at 6:00 pm, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville. Funeral will be held at 11:00 am, with one hour of calling prior to the service, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 9900 East 191st Street in Noblesville, with Father Tom Metzger officiating. Following the service, a funeral meal will be provided at the church. Burial with Military Rites, will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020