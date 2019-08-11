|
James Frank DeLuca (Jim), age 70, passed away peacefully on Aug 3, 2019. God called me home. He was born Aug 12, 1948 in Brockport NY to the late James V and Mary DeLuca. The family relocated to Holley NY. He is survived by his wife, Diane M DeLuca; sister Wendy L (Tom) McCall; his son James S (Veronica) DeLuca; daughter Lynar K DeLuca (son-in-law Steven Melle); grandchildren Gavin, Avery, Marcel, Jett DeLuca and Steven Melle.
A veteran, Jim proudly served in the navy from 1965-1969 as a Machinist Mate on the submarine the USS Ethan Allen SSBN-608. To this day, special lifelong friendships exist; he wore his dolphins with pride. God bless the United States of America. Thank you for your service and our freedom.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim moved to Phoenix in 1969. He had a 29 year career with the telephone company (Mountain Bell/USWEST/Qwest/CenturyLink). He retired in 2002 as Corporate Media Producer.
Jim brought 2 beautiful children into this world (James S in 1974 and Lynar K in 1977).
Seeking four seasons and low-cost-of-living, he and wife Diane fully retired to Fishers Indiana in 2009. With limited time on earth, Jim survived metastatic melanoma cancer 8+ years and ironically didn't die of cancer. Jim and Diane loved their retirement time together. Mornings were for reading. I share with you his favorite excerpt "I loved with such a love as comes only once in a lifetime" from The Return of Sherlock Holmes novel.
Memorial Mass will be Aug 23, 2019 at 11am at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers IN 46037.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019