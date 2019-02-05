|
James Franklin McKinney III
Carmel - James Franklin McKinney III, 72, passed away on February 2 in Carmel, Indiana. He was born on June 16, 1946, in Columbus, Indiana, to James F. McKinney Jr. and Dagmar (Anna) Runolfsdottir.
During his 41-year career, Jim shared his father's passion for education. He was a teacher, school administrator, and basketball, golf and track coach in the Clarksville, Marion and Flatrock-Hawcreek school corporations before retiring in 2009 from the Hamilton Southeastern School District. Jim earned his bachelors and doctorate degrees in education from Indiana University. He was named District 5 Assistant Principal of the Year while at Fishers Junior High School where he established the Explorer program and a Secret Santa Drive for students at Durbin Elementary School, a program that continues today.
Jim loved being a fan for the Colts, Pacers, Cardinals and all IU sports. When Jim and Janet were married on December 20, 1975, their honeymoon started at Assembly Hall cheering for their IU Hoosiers. During the Bobby Knight years, they never missed a regular season or holiday classic game. They never missed a state basketball tournament or All-Star game. In 1996 the state championship was exciting for the McKinney family when Jim's brother Tom coached the Bloomington North Cougars to win the title with his son David on the team.
McKinney was predeceased by his father who died in 1983. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Janet of Carmel, and daughter Erin Kovacevic and grandson Ashton Murray of Fishers. Also surviving are his mother of Bloomington, two younger brothers Tom (Judy) of Bloomington and Joseph of Muncie and their families, his uncle George McKinney and aunt Jean Patrick, cousins in Columbus, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Iceland.
He belonged to the First Christian Church in Columbus and the First United Methodist Church in Carmel. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Hamilton County Retired Teachers, Indiana High School Basketball Historical Society and lifetime member of the Indiana University Alumni Association.
Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 Carmel Dr. from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, and one hour prior to memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019