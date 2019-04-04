Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Crittenden Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Clancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick "Jim" Clancy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Frederick "Jim" Clancy Obituary
James "Jim" Frederick Clancy

Indianapolis - age 89, husband to Rosanne, father to seven, grandfather to 21, great-grandfather to 9 and a friend to all, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St., Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now