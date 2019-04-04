|
James "Jim" Frederick Clancy
Indianapolis - age 89, husband to Rosanne, father to seven, grandfather to 21, great-grandfather to 9 and a friend to all, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St., Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019