Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
Plainfield - James G. Main, 78, passed away April 23, 2019. He was an Attorney for the IRS and his Private Practice. James was a member of the Masonic Lodge, NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited and the Avon United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Judy Nicely Main; son, Richard (Anna) Main; step daughter, Kathy (Matt) Wagley; step son, Allen J. (April) Eberly; grandchildren, Isabelle Main, Sarah, Chris, Autumn, and Brooke Wagley, Landon, Grace and Jonnalynn Eberly. Services are 7pm Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with visitation 5pm-7pm before the Service. Burial will be in the Cypress Masonic Cemetery-Cypress IL. Contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited or the National Wild Turkey Federation. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
