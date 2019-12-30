|
|
James G. Williams, Sr.
Fishers - James G. Williams, Sr, age 82, of Fishers, passed away December 29, 2019. He was born December of 1937 in Indianapolis, son of James H. and Dorothy M. Williams.
He owned and operated Williams Comfort Air for 45 years before retiring.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Carrie; children, Kelly and James G. (Brenda) Jr.; grandchildren, Meaghann, Kyle (Allison), Kelsey (Ben), Karly, and Kamry; one great-grandchild; brother, A. Wallace (Mary Ann) and sister, Cindy (Charles).
Family and Friends will gather on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 pm in Colonial Hills Baptist Church. Also, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 am with the funeral service beginning at 11 am in the Church.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jim's complete obituary.
Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020