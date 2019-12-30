Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for James Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Williams Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James G. Williams Sr. Obituary
James G. Williams, Sr.

Fishers - James G. Williams, Sr, age 82, of Fishers, passed away December 29, 2019. He was born December of 1937 in Indianapolis, son of James H. and Dorothy M. Williams.

He owned and operated Williams Comfort Air for 45 years before retiring.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Carrie; children, Kelly and James G. (Brenda) Jr.; grandchildren, Meaghann, Kyle (Allison), Kelsey (Ben), Karly, and Kamry; one great-grandchild; brother, A. Wallace (Mary Ann) and sister, Cindy (Charles).

Family and Friends will gather on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 pm in Colonial Hills Baptist Church. Also, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 am with the funeral service beginning at 11 am in the Church.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jim's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -