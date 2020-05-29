James Gaffney
James Gaffney

Indianapolis - James (Jim) Gaffney, 62, of Indianapolis passed away at his home on May 29, 2020. Jim was an avid fisherman where some of his best memories were made on the lake surrounded by family.

Jim is survived by his wife Cindy (Adolay), daughter Allison Kuehr (Kristopher), sisters Meg Gaffney (Matt Galvin) and Carol Gaffney, loving sisters and brothers-in-law, niece Erin Greer and many other nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
